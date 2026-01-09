54 women making moves in healthcare

Several women have recently stepped into new executive roles at hospitals and health systems — including through promotions, new appointments or planned retirements.

While women hold most entry-level positions in healthcare, they made up just 35% of C-suite leaders in 2024, an increase from 29% in 2020. Healthcare leaders recently told Becker’s that improving women’s representation in leadership requires intentional efforts such as succession planning, sponsorship opportunities and affinity groups.

The following hospital and health system executive moves involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker’s since Dec. 19.

Editor’s note: This live webpage was created Jan. 9.

Dec. 19-Jan. 9

1. Wendy Fielding was appointed CFO of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health, effective Jan. 10.

2. Donna Roach, CIO of Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health, added the title of system chief digital information officer.

3. Sabrina Kidd, MD, was named chief medical officer of Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Mo.

4. Grace Taylor was appointed president of UCHealth Greeley (Colo.) Hospital, effective Feb. 1.

5. Susan Brooks, BSN, RN, was appointed executive vice president and chief nursing officer of Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Memorial Medical Center.

6. Allison Schuler, MSN, was named CEO and chief nursing officer of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala in Kosciusko, Miss.

7. Neva Spencer, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

8. Amanda de los Reyes was appointed vice president of revenue cycle at Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health.

9. Nina Pacheco was named vice president and system compliance officer at Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health.

10. Kim Baugh was appointed CFO of Share Medical Center in Alva, Okla.

11. Samantha Crandall, PhD, RN, was appointed senior vice president of quality and patient safety at Towson, Md.-based GBMC HealthCare.

12. Susan Sauder was appointed chief executive of Medford, Ore.-based Providence Southern Oregon Service Area.

13. Autumn McFann was appointed CFO of Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

14. Marcee Chmait was named head of emerging opportunities and ventures at Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope.

15. Carolyn Jackson was appointed president and COO of Kent Hospital in Warwick, R.I., effective Feb. 2.

16. Kelli Ferry was appointed executive vice president and chief legal officer at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

17. Rebekah Artman, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital in North Carolina.

18. Amanda Vick, BSN, was named CEO of Lander, Wyo.-based SageWest Health Care.

19. Tori Bowers was named CFO of Abilene, Kan.-based Memorial Health System.

20. Michele Hasselblad, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Hospital, effective Feb. 1.

21. Susan Collins was appointed vice president of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger’s venture capital arm, Geisinger Ventures.

22. Ellie Michael was named COO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, Tenn.

23. E. Misa Ewing, DNP, RN, was appointed chief nursing officer of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville, Tenn.

24. Megan Powe was named COO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis.

25. Julie Smith was named service area CFO for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

26. Jennifer Yartym was named president of Guthrie Corning (N.Y.) Hospital.

27. Ebony Boulware, MD, was appointed chief academic officer at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

28. Michele Williams, MD, was appointed chief medical officer of Methodist Fremont Health in Nebraska.

29. Tamar Goldblatt was named vice president of payer revenue strategy and contracting at St. Louis-based Ascension.

30. Whitney Staub-Juergens, RN, was named COO for digital transformation and innovation at Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

31. Pamela Vanderberg, MSN, vice president, trauma and burn services at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, was appointed to the board of directors of the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.

32. Rebecca Geyer, MSN, RN, director of performance improvement at Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation in Camp Hill, Pa., was appointed to the board of directors of the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.

33. Susan Takacs was named COO of Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center GW Health in Washington, D.C.

34. Amy Crouch was named CFO of HSHS Wisconsin.

35. Divya Matai was named CFO of HSHS’ Central Illinois market and Illinois Physician Enterprise.

36. Helen Arteaga Landaverde, PhD, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, was appointed deputy mayor of health and human services in New York City.

37. Abby Jackson was named chief compliance officer at Children’s Mercy Kansas City in Missouri.

38. Fallon Phillips was named assistant CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital in Corsicana, Texas.

39. Lara Khouri was appointed chief executive of MemorialCare’s Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Long Beach, Calif., effective Feb. 16.

40. Kim Moody was named vice president and chief accounting officer at York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

41. Kavita Sharma, MD, was appointed associate chief medical officer of Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital.

42. Amy Gonzalez was named assistant CFO of Coral Gables (Fla.) Hospital.

43. Katherine Bourbeau-Medinilla, MD, was named the first chief population health officer and associate chief medical officer of Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton, Calif.

44. Jennifer Garnica, BSN, RN, was named Central Illinois Market chief nursing officer at Hospital Sisters Health System, effective Jan. 19.

45. Tiffany Comis, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan, Maine.

46. Laura Baxter, BSN, RN, was named chief clinical officer at Waukon, Iowa-based Veterans Memorial Hospital.

47. Mandy Shaiffer, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and its affiliated medical group, Wellstone Health Partners, both based in Harker Heights, Texas.

48. Devon Sirney was appointed vice president of human resources of Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Summit Medical Center.

49. Nicole Phillips was named senior vice president and chief marketing, brand and consumer experience officer at Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health.

50. Geetha Gangu, MD, was named chief medical officer at Methodist Hospital Northeast in Live Oak, Texas.

51. Rita Bunch was named COO of Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla.

52. Kata Sawa was named chief philanthropy officer at Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System.

53. Courtney Schmelzle was named HIPAA privacy officer at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca, Kan.

54. Summer Zink, CFO, and Jill Ritchie, RN, chief nursing officer, were named co-interim CEOs of Ellinwood (Kan.) Hospital and Clinic.