Dick Daniels to retire as Kaiser Permanente CIO

Dick Daniels, executive vice president and CIO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, said he will retire in mid-June.

Mr. Daniels made the announcement May 23 on his LinkedIn page.

"It has been a privilege to lead and transform the IT organization within Kaiser Permanente," he wrote. "I have been fortunate to mentor, encourage and empower a strong team. Together, we have created a culture of trust, innovation and teamwork. And we have carefully laid a modern technology foundation that is a model for the future."

Specific achievements cited by Mr. Daniels included boosting telehealth and digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic, innovation awards, a 10-year designation by Computerworld magazine as one of the Best Places to Work in IT, and the relationships and experiences he's shared with leaders, employees, partners and associates across Kaiser and the healthcare industry.

Mr. Daniels has served as executive vice president and CIO for Kaiser since January 2015. Before that, he served as the system's interim CIO. He also was the senior vice president of enterprise shared services for Kaiser and senior vice president of the system's IT for health plan and hospital operations.

