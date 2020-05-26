CareMount Medical names chief safety officer

CareMount Medical, an independent multispecialty medical group based in Chappaqua, N.Y., has named Lewis Kohl, DO, chief safety officer.

Dr. Kohl is a nine-year veteran of CareMount.

He serves as the organization's chief medical information officer, senior medical director and spokesperson regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Before that, he was associate medical director.

Dr. Kohl is trained in emergency medicine and internal medicine. He also earned an MBA in healthcare from George Washington University School of Business in Washington, D.C.

