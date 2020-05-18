RWJBarnabas Health names Dr. Paul Alexander chief transformation officer

West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health has named Paul G. Alexander, MD, senior vice president and chief transformation officer.

Dr. Alexander will be responsible for accountable care organization management, the employee health plan and other resources, according to the health system.

"As a well-respected physician executive, Dr. Alexander's expertise is invaluable in our system's journey toward value-based care," John Doll, RWJBarnabas Health CFO, said in a news release. "His educational approach to the overall health of our communities will prove very effective, and we are fortunate to benefit from his unique insight."

Before joining RWJBarnabas Health, Dr. Alexander served as vice president and CMO, government programs at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield New Jersey. He also previously held leadership positions in the life sciences industry at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals and health insurers, including UnitedHealthcare, Health Partners of Philadelphia and Independence Blue Cross.

Dr. Alexander earned a master's degree in public health from Columbia University in New York City and his medical degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

