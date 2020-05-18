Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-McKinney names new president

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-McKinney (Texas) has tapped Erin Blair to serve as president.

Ms. Blair is a nine-year veteran of Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health, most recently serving as interim president of its McKinney campus. She also served as Baylor Scott & White Medical Center– McKinney's director of professional services and vice president of operations.

"Erin is a thoughtful leader with sound principles," Jerri Garison, region president of Baylor Scott & White Health in North Texas, said in a news release. "She was instrumental in opening Baylor Scott & White–McKinney in 2012 and has helped the medical center grow over the years to serve even more in our community. I have no doubt she will continue her exemplary leadership as president."

Ms. Blair has a master's degree in healthcare administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.