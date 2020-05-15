HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball CEO leaving for Corpus Christi Medical Center

Eric Evans has been tapped to serve as CEO of Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center, effective June 15.

Mr. Evans has served as CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas) for three years. He will replace Jay Woodall, who retired in February.

Before joining HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Mr. Evans helmed HCA's East Houston Regional Medical Center, which closed in 2017 due to damage from Hurricane Harvey. He also served as senior vice president of strategic planning for the HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast division, as well as COO of the Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston and COO of Lakeview Regional Medical Center in New Orleans.

Mr. Evans has a master's degree in health services administration from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

