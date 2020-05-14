CEO of Rhode Island psychiatric hospital resigns

The CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital, a state-run state acute care and psychiatric hospital with campuses in Cranston, R.I., and Burrillville, R.I., has resigned without public explanation, according to the Providence Journal.

Cynthia "Cindy" Huether submitted her letter of resignation and "will remain with us for the next six weeks to ensure a smooth transition," Kathryn Power, director of the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, wrote in a letter to agency employees obtained by the newspaper.

Ms. Huether did not respond to an inquiry from the Journal about her resignation.

In her letter, Ms. Power said, "Cynthia joined our department in January of 2017 at a time of transition. She began the task of building a hospital leadership team which focused on quality care, collaboration and responsiveness."

Before becoming CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital, Ms. Huether was vice president of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health, according to the state department website.

Becker's has reached out to Ms. Huether and will post additional details as they are available. Read the full Journal article here.

