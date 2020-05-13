NEA Baptist Health System names new COO

Jonesboro, Ark.-based NEA Baptist Health System has named Melanie Edens COO.

Ms. Edens is a 20-year veteran of the organization, which comprises NEA Baptist Clinic, NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital and NEA Baptist Fowler Family Center for Cancer Care. Most recently, she served as the health system's associate administrator.

Ms. Edens has a master's degree in business administration from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

More articles on executive moves:

Heart of America Medical Center names new CEO

National Park Medical Center names new CFO

Allegheny Health Network taps 3 leaders for new executive roles

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.