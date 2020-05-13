Allegheny Health Network taps 3 leaders for new executive roles

Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network has named three operations leaders to new executive roles, the health system said May 12.

Louise Urban, RN, BSN, was named senior vice president of operations for the health network. Krista Bragg, COO of Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pa., and Jason Roeback, COO of Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa, will take on expanded roles.

Ms. Urban is president of the network's Jefferson Hospital in Jefferson Hills, Pa., and Canonsburg (Pa.) Hospital. She will continue to lead those hospitals during a search for her successor, the network said.

Ms. Urban was appointed president of Jefferson Hospital in 2014 and took on additional oversight of Canonsburg Hospital in 2016. She also previously served as executive vice president and COO of Jefferson. In her new role, she will oversee operations of the network's clinical care facilities and lead operational plans for the network's institutes and clinical service lines, the health network said.

Ms. Bragg will assume COO responsibilities for Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, Pa., and Mr. Roeback will assume COO responsibilities for Grove City (Pa.) Medical Center, effective immediately.

Before joining the health network in 2017, Ms. Bragg worked at Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, Fla. Mr. Roeback previously was president and CEO of Sharon (Pa.) Regional Health System.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.