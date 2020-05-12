Heart of America Medical Center names new CEO

Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby, N.D., has named Erik Christenson CEO, according to KFYR-TV.

Mr. Christenson assumed the new role April 13.

As CEO, he is helping the organization navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, and he told KFYR-TV there has been a lot of communication with state, medical and hospital administrative staff regarding response.

Heart of America Medical Center serves more than 13,000 people in and around Rugby. The organization includes an acute-care hospital and three clinics.

