Beaumont Health appoints first clinical innovation officer

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health has tapped Sanjeev Aggarwal, MD, to serve as its first clinical innovation officer.

Dr. Aggarwal will also serve as chief of cardiovascular surgery for the Beaumont Medical Group and physician chief of Beaumont's Heart and Vascular Clinical Care Program.

At Beaumont, Dr. Aggarwal will lead data analytics and population health initiatives, the health system said. He also will work with researchers at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine and Beaumont clinicians on improvements in clinical outcomes.



Dr. Aggarwal is a trained cardiothoracic surgeon. Before joining Beaumont, he served as director of mechanical circulatory support and cardiac transplantation, as well as co-director of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation program at Saint Luke's Mid America Heart Institute in Kansas City, Mo.

