MultiCare shifts Spokane leaders

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is moving two leaders to new roles, the organization announced.

Greg Repetti will become president of MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley, Wash., and MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Wash.

Alex Jackson will become COO and president of Spokane-based MultiCare Rockwood Clinic.

Mr. Repetti has served as president of Valley Hospital since 2014. In his new role, he will replace former Deaconess Hospital President Laureen Driscoll, who is now president of MultiCare's Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals in Tacoma. Mr. Repetti was COO at Rockwood Clinic from 2013 to 2014, and before that, at Deaconess Hospital.

Mr. Jackson, now COO of Rockwood Clinic, will succeed Bryan Mueller, who is leaving the organization. Before joining MultiCare Health System in 2018, Mr. Jackson was chief executive of Providence's Sacred Heart Medical Center and Holy Family Hospital, both in Spokane.

