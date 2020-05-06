7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Reba Celsor, CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital is resigning June 2 to accept a new job.

2. Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Ill., named Patricia Luker interim CEO.

3. Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor, Maine, named Christina Maguire president and CEO.

4. G. Scott Manis of Dallas has been tapped to serve as interim CEO of Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M.

5. Sheridan (Mich.) Community Hospital tapped Lili Petricevic, BSN, as CEO.

6. Constance Schmidt, DNP, RN, is the new CEO of St. Anthony North Health Campus in Westminster, Colo.

7. Bandon, Ore.-based Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center tapped Eugene Suksi to serve as interim CEO.

