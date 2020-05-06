West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital CEO to resign

Reba Celsor, CEO of West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital is resigning June 2 to accept a new job, according to the Dyersburg State Gazette.

Ms. Celsor has helmed the hospital since 2015. She told the State Gazette she and her husband will now move back to Kentucky, her home state.

"I have a farm in Kentucky that we have owned for 30 years, and my kids are there. So, we’ll be closer to them," Ms. Celsor added. "The company I'm going to work for is the company I worked for when I came to Dyersburg, [Brentwood, Tenn.-based] LifePoint [Health]."

When asked about her proudest moments at Dyersburg Hospital, Ms. Celsor referenced the hospital's involvement in the community, as well as the work of medical staff and the cardiology program.

"Reba's commitment to improving the health and well-being of Dyersburg and Dyer County has been unwavering from the beginning of our work together," West Tennessee Healthcare COO Tina Prescott told Becker's Hospital Review.. "I am sure she will continue this same passion for patient care in her new position. We wish her the very best in her new role."

