Nemours Children's Health System names enterprise chief development officer

Nemours Children's Health System in Jacksonville, Fla., has named James "Jim" Digan enterprise chief development officer, effective in July.

Mr. Digan is president of Baylor Medical Foundation and senior vice president of Institutional Advancement at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He will oversee strategic leadership and guidance for fundraising across Nemours, the health system said. This includes portfolio development, staff management and leadership engagement related to Nemours' philanthropic efforts.

Before working at Baylor, Mr. Digan was president of Nationwide Children's Foundation and vice president of international outreach for Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He also held leadership roles at Rochester (N.Y.) General Health System and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

