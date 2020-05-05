Mount Desert Island Hospital names new CEO

Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor, Maine, has named Christina Maguire president and CEO.

Ms. Maguire is COO and CFO of the hospital. She will succeed Arthur J. Blank, who will retire at the end of this year.

Ms. Maguire is secretary of the Maine Chapter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

More articles on executive moves:

4 recent hospital CNO, CMO moves

Turnaround specialist hired as New Mexico hospital's interim CEO

Sheridan Community Hospital names new CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.