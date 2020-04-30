Sheridan Community Hospital names new CEO

Sheridan (Mich.) Community Hospital has tapped Lili Petricevic, BSN, as CEO.

Ms. Petricevic brings more than 18 years of management experience to the position.

Most recently, she was director of nursing at Sheridan Community Hospital.

Before joining Sheridan Community Hospital, Ms. Petricevic served as director of medical operations and preauthorization for Priority Health, a Grand Rapids, Mich. -based insurer. She also served as director of nursing at Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health.

Sheridan Community Hospital said Bobbi McColley, who has been acting CEO, will continue to work at the hospital as corporate compliance officer.

