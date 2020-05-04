4 recent hospital CNO, CMO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system chief nursing officer and chief medical officer moves in the last four weeks.

1. St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Texas tapped DeVry Anderson, MD, as CMO.

2. Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System named Kristin Mascotti, MD, as its new CMO, effective June 1.

3. St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas selected Andy Moore, MD, to serve as CMO.

4. Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital tapped Janet Ruffin, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.