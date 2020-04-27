St. David's South Austin Medical Center names Dr. DeVry Anderson CMO

St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Texas has tapped DeVry Anderson, MD, as CMO.

Dr. Anderson has served as associate CMO of the hospital since September. He replaces Albert Gros, MD, who retired earlier this month.

Before joining St. David's South Austin, Dr. Anderson was vice president of medical services at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, a 155-bed facility in Fort Hood, Texas. He is a board-certified family medicine physician and a U.S. Army veteran.

More articles on executive moves:

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota names new COO

Temecula Valley Hospital names new CNO

St. David's Medical Center names Dr. Andy Moore CMO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.