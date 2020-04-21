St. David's Medical Center names Dr. Andy Moore CMO

St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas, has selected Andy Moore, MD, to serve as CMO, hospital officials announced.

Dr. Moore previously served as the associate CMO of St. David's. He succeeds John Marietta, MD, who retired in March.

Dr. Moore, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, has served in private practice since retiring as a colonel in the U.S. Air Force, St. David's said.

His other previous roles include supporting physician to the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during the western Africa Ebola outbreak in 2014; orthopedic trauma surgeon in Iraq in 2006 and 2008; and Air Force leadership positions, including chief of medical staff in three assignments, squadron commander and group commander.

