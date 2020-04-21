Florida health system taps infectious disease expert as CMO

Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System has named Kristin Mascotti, MD, as its new CMO, effective June 1.

Dr. Mascotti most recently served as chief quality officer for Long Beach (Calif.) Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach.

She also was vice president of clinical quality at Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Health.

During her tenure at Long Beach Medical Center, she led efforts to fight COVID-19 and brought with her extensive experience with infectious diseases, NCH said. She was joint lead on the 2014/2015 efforts to fight Ebola while at the University of Minnesota, where she created the Special Pathogen Containment Unit for Minnesota and the Midwest region.

Dr. Mascotti is certified as a physician executive from the American Association for Physician Leadership and is board-certified in anatomic and clinical pathology.

