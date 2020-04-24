Temecula Valley Hospital names new CNO

Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital has tapped Janet Ruffin, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer.

Dr. Ruffin has been actively involved in helping with the hospital's COVID-19 response, Temecula Valley said. This includes participating in daily emergency preparedness meetings and completing multiple patient rounds daily.

Before joining Temecula Valley, she was chief nursing officer at Dallas Medical Center, and before that, she was CNO of Red Bud (Ill.) Regional Hospital. She is a U.S. Air Force veteran.

