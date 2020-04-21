7 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CFO moves since March 16.

They are alphabetized by the executive's name:

1. Mount Sinai Health System in New York City named Niyum Gandhi CFO.

2. Tyler-based UT Health East Texas selected Julie Krc as CFO of UT Health North Campus Tyler.

3. Tyler-based UT Health East Texas selected Debra Lee as CFO of UT Health East Texas Physicians.

4. Greg Pagliuzza announced he is stepping down as CFO of Chicago-based Norwegian American Hospital.

5. Broward Health named Joseph Paul CFO of its Imperial Point hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

6. Tyler-based UT Health East Texas selected Chrissy Ramsey as CFO of UT Health Jacksonville (Texas).

7. Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, Neb., named Aaron Teachout CFO.

