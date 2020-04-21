Broward Health welcomes hospital CFO, system urgent care leader

Broward Health has tapped Joseph Paul as CFO of its 200-bed Imperial Point hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Christina Grove as system executive director of physician practices and urgent care.

A certified chartered global management accountant, Mr. Paul previously served as CFO, chief staffing officer and compliance officer of Wellington (Fla.) Regional Medical Center. He replaces Romaine Layne, who was promoted to CFO of Broward Health's ambulatory services division.

Ms. Grove most recently served as market operations director for Tenet Physician Resources, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. At Broward Health, she will be responsible for primary care, medical, surgical and cardiac products lines, imaging centers and urgent care operations.

