Ohio hospital names Wendy Elliott CEO

Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center in Cambridge has named Wendy Elliott president and CEO, according to thisweeknews.com.

Ms. Elliott brings nearly three decades of healthcare experience to the role.

She previously served as COO of OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville. She also was a medical service corps officer in the U.S. Air Force, a strategic planning/healthcare consultant, and executive director of a multispecialty physician group, according to the report.

Ms. Elliott replaces Cheryl Herbert, who served as interim president and CEO of Southeastern and will serve as a senior vice president of Columbus-based OhioHealth's regional operations.

