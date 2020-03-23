Norwegian American Hospital CFO to step down

Greg Pagliuzza intends to step down as CFO of Chicago-based Norwegian American Hospital, according to a filing for debt holders.

He is departing for personal reasons and has agreed to remain CFO until his successor is hired, the notice stated.

Before joining Norwegian American Hospital, Mr. Pagliuzza was senior vice president and CFO of Decatur (Ill.) Memorial Hospital.

