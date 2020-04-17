Nebraska hospital names CFO, interim CEO

Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, Neb., has named a new interim president and CEO, as well as a new CFO.

Scott Cook was named interim president and CEO, effective April 27. Aaron Teachout was named CFO, effective April 20.

Mr. Cook works at Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health as the network development consultant for the Omaha and CAH Link Networks. Previously, he was an administrative fellow with CHI Health.

Mr. Teachout has more than five years of critical access hospital leadership experience and more than a decade of finance experience. He replaces Doug Wismer, who retired this month.

