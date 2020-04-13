UT Health East Texas names 3 finance leaders

Tyler-based UT Health East Texas has appointed three finance leaders.

Julie Krc will serve as CFO of UT Health North Campus Tyler, and Chrissy Ramsey will serve as CFO of UT Health Jacksonville (Texas). Debra Lee will serve as CFO of UT Health East Texas Physicians.

Ms. Krc is a veteran of UT Health, joining the health system last July as assistant CFO of UT Health East Texas Physicians. Previously, she was controller at Longview (Texas) Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Ramsey most recently served as system controller at Tyler-based Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System. She also previously served as regional controller and director of accounting at Good Shepherd Health System in Longview. Before that, she was assistant controller at Nacogdoches (Texas) Medical Center. At UT Health, she will serve as Jacksonville CFO as well as oversee capital management processes, according to the health system.

Ms. Lee has more than two decades of health system finance experience, most recently as vice president/CFO for Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. Before Tenet, she worked for Triad Hospitals, a former Plano, Texas-based hospital operator, and Trinity Mother Frances Health System.

More articles on executive moves:

St. Luke's Hospital CEO to retire

Newark's University Hospital names 3 new members to executive leadership

Nathan Hough named CEO of Nebraska hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.