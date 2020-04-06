Newark's University Hospital names 3 new members to executive leadership

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., has selected three people to serve on its executive team, effective April 13.

Thomas Gregorio was named chief innovation and technology officer, and Robert Iannaccone becomes the hospital's executive vice president. William Holubek, MD, was named CMO.

Mr. Gregorio served as senior vice president and general manager in the New Jersey Innovation Institute's healthcare division. At the institute, he was responsible for day-to-day business operations and most recently was the primary investigator on a $49.6 million Medicare grant to decrease national healthcare spending, University Hospital said.

Mr. Iannaccone most recently served as CEO of Saint Michael's Medical Center in Newark, part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare. During his tenure, he played a key role in the hospital's acquisition by Prime and a restructuring that included a new local governing board, University Hospital said.

Dr. Holubek served as the vice president of medical affairs and CMO of WellStar Atlanta Medical Center, a 762-bed institution. He graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark.

