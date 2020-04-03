Annette Schnabel resigns as CEO of Illinois hospital

Annette Schnabel, president and CEO of Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Ill., will step down from her role on May 8, the hospital announced.

She will become president of Parkland Health Center in Farmington, Mo., part of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare.

Ms. Schnabel joined Perry Memorial leadership as vice president and COO in December 2014 and became the organization's top leader in May 2016.

Under her leadership, the hospital reintroduced primary care clinics in the Illinois communities of Walnut and Henry, Perry Memorial said. Ms. Schnabel also oversaw the recruitment of clinicians for primary care needs.

