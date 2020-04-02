UCI Health names new CEO

Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health has named Chad T. Lefteris CEO.

Mr. Lefteris assumed the role this month after serving as the system's COO since December 2018. He oversees UCI Medical Center and more than 12 outpatient research and specialty care centers in California's Orange and Riverside counties.

Before joining UC Irvine Health, Mr. Lefteris was vice president of operations of Raleigh, N.C.-based UNC Rex Healthcare. He also was vice president of support services for UNC Rex Healthcare and administrative director of operations for Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Medical Center.

UCI Health is an academic medical center affiliated with University of California-Irvine.

More articles on executive moves:

Michael Irvin named CEO of HCA's Palms of Pasadena Hospital

University of Toledo Medical Center promotes CFO to CEO role

Barry Moss promoted to CEO of Merit Health Jackson Market

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.