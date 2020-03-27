University of Toledo Medical Center promotes CFO to CEO role

The University of Toledo (Ohio) Medical Center has selected Richard Swaine to serve as CEO, effective April 17.

Mr. Swaine joined the medical center as CFO in March 2019. He will succeed Dan Barbee, who has taken a job as president of rural markets for Mercy Health–Toledo.

"Rick will provide stable leadership amid the ongoing planning efforts underway to set a path forward for UTMC. I am confident that with the support of our outstanding physicians and hospital staff, our hospital is well positioned to weather this current global pandemic and future changes," University of Toledo President Sharon L. Gaber said in a news release.

Before joining University of Toledo Medical Center, Mr. Swaine served as senior vice president and hospital president of Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe (Mich.), as well as vice president of finance for Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak (Mich.) and Beaumont Hospital Troy (Mich.).

