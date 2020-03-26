COO Tim Dentry named CEO of Northern Light Health

Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health has named Tim Dentry president and CEO, effective April 1.

Mr. Dentry currently is Northern Light Health's senior vice president and COO. He will succeed Michelle Hood, who is leaving the health system at the end of March to become COO position of the American Hospital Association.

Mr. Dentry became COO of Northern Light Health, then known as Eastern Maine Healthcare Systems, in November 2016. Before joining Northern Light Health, he was CEO of Tawam Hospital in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

