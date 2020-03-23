MUSC Health names CEO of Charleston division, system chief clinical officer

Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina Health has tapped David Zaas, MD, to serve as CEO of MUSC Health's Charleston division and chief clinical officer of MUSC Health.

Dr. Zaas is scheduled to begin his roles in July. He will lead the MUSC Hospital Authority in Charleston, oversee executive leaders of the Charleston division and serve on the MUSC Health System Council, MUSC Health said. He will also help guide health system strategies.

Dr. Zaas most recently was president of Duke Raleigh (N.C.) Hospital. He also held leadership positions at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University, including CMO of Duke Faculty Practice Diagnostic Clinic and medical director of Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Zaas received his medical degree from from Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago, and he has an MBA from Duke University.

