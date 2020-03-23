Mohawk Valley Health System names chief physician executive

Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System has named Kent Hall, MD, chief physician executive, the Observer-Dispatch reported.

Dr. Hall will oversee medical staffs of the St. Elizabeth and St. Luke's campuses, credentialing, the health system medical staff office, family medicine residency program, dental residency program, palliative care, medical libraries and the health system medical group, according to the newspaper.

He most recently was CMO of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, N.Y.

Dr. Hall received his medical degree from Upstate Medical College in Syracuse, N.Y.

