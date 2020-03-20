9 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported these hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Vikram Acharya was named interim CEO of Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa.

2. Lee Domanico, CEO of Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center and the Marin Healthcare District that owns the medical center, is retiring.

3. Elyse Fisler, MSN, BSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of WellSpan Waynesboro (Pa.) Hospital and WellSpan Chambersburg (Pa.) Hospital.

4. Mount Sinai Health System in New York City named Niyum Gandhi CFO.

5. York (Maine) Hospital President and CEO Jud Knox has stepped down.

6. Gary Malaer, CEO of Victoria, Texas-based DeTar Healthcare System, is resigning, effective April 3.

7. Will McConnell, PhD, CEO of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, Colo., plans to resign April 10.

8. Nikki NeSmith, CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Ga., plans to resign on June 6.

9. David Tam, MD, new president and CEO of Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare, joined the organization early to assist efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

