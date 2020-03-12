Williamson Medical Center CEO to retire

Don Webb, CEO of Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn., will retire at the end of this year, the Nashville Business Journal reported.

Mr. Webb is a 35-year veteran of the medical center.

He initially served as the organization's controller in 1985, then spent 16 years as Williamson's CFO. He was named CEO in 2012.

During Mr. Webb's tenure, the medical center opened Williamson County’s first pediatric emergency room, the Journal reported. He also oversaw the opening of the county's first orthopedics facility.

More articles on executive moves:

New York health system names CFO

Armstrong Center for Medicine and Health names new COO

Dr. David Mahoney named CMO of DaVita Hospital Services Group

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.