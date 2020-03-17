New Beebe Healthcare CEO takes reins early to assist coronavirus fight

David Tam, MD, new president and CEO of Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare, joined the organization early to assist efforts to combat the novel coronavirus, the Cape Gazette reported.

Dr. Tam was selected to serve as president and CEO, effective in April. He assumed the helm March 17 instead.

"Beebe has already acted quickly to support the community regarding COVID-19. The mobile screening event [March 14] was extremely successful and a proud moment for the healthcare system to offer to our neighbors," Dr. Tam told the Gazette. "I felt a sense of duty as a future leader in the community to begin as soon as possible and continue the momentum of Beebe's great work."

Dr. Tam is a former Navy captain. Before joining Beebe, he was COO of Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif. He also served as COO of the western region of TriCare, a healthcare program of the U.S. military, and was deputy commander, chief operating and strategy officer at San Diego-based Naval Medical Center.

