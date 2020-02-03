Beebe Healthcare names Dr. David Tam CEO

Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare has selected David Tam, MD, to serve as president and CEO, effective in April, the organization announced Feb. 3.

Dr. Tam is an experienced physician and former Navy captain. He will take over for Rick Schaffner, who has been serving as interim CEO since Jeff Fried retired as the organization's leader.

Previously, Dr. Tam was COO of Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif. He also served as COO of the western region of TriCare, a healthcare program of the U.S. military, and was deputy commander, chief operating and strategy officer at San Diego-based Naval Medical Center.

More articles on executive moves:

Cleveland Clinic pharmacy chief named CEO of American Pharmacists Association

Nebraska hospital names new CFO

Board rejects new contract for Northern California hospital CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.