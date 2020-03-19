Vikram Acharya named Brandywine Hospital interim CEO

Vikram Acharya has been named interim CEO of Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa.

Mr. Acharya started March 9. He takes over as former CEO W. Jeffrey Hunt moves to a new role as Tower Health vice president for academic affairs.

Mr. Acharya joined West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health as COO of Brandywine Hospital in March 2019. Before that, he was vice president of clinical and procedural services for University of Chicago Medicine. He also served as administrative director at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital at Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif., and managed the transplant center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Mr. Acharya has an MBA from Evanston, Ill.-based Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a master's degree in public health from Yale University in New Haven, Conn.

