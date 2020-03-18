Georgia hospital CEO to resign

Nikki NeSmith, CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Ga., plans to resign on June 6, The Claxton Enterprise reported.

Ms. NeSmith has worked at the 49-bed nonprofit hospital for nearly two decades. According to the hospital's website, she also serves as chief nursing officer.

"It has been an honor to work at EMH over the past 19 years," Ms. NeSmith said in her letter of resignation obtained by the Enterprise. "I am proud of what we have accomplished as a team. I am convinced that EMH will continue to be a strong force in this community."

