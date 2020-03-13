Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak names new CMO

Barbara Ducatman, MD, was selected as CMO of Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak (Mich.) and associate dean of clinical affairs at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, Mich., the hospital announced March 13.

Dr. Ducatman will begin her roles on April 1. She is taking over for Leslie Rocher, MD, who in December announced plans to retire.

Dr. Ducatman has served as chief of pathology and laboratory medicine for Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health and chair of pathology and laboratory medicine at Beaumont, Royal Oak for three years. She also teaches pathology at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine.

Earlier in her career, she was pathology department chair and founding associate dean for faculty services at West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown.

More articles on executive moves:

4 CIO moves in 2020

Mark Gordon tapped as president of Alamance Regional Medical Center

Medical University of South Carolina names CIO of information solutions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.