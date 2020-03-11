4 CIO moves in 2020

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CIO moves this year.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health tapped Pam Austin as senior vice president and CIO.

2. Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota named Dave Lundal CIO and vice president of information technology services.

3. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City tapped Atefeh "Atti" Riazi as its new CIO.

4. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Tim Tarnowski senior vice president and CIO.

