Tim Tarnowski rejoins IU Health as CIO

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has named Tim Tarnowski senior vice president and CIO.

Mr. Tarnowski is rejoining IU Health after previously serving as vice president and CIO of the 16-hospital health system's academic medical center and IU Health Physicians.

Most recently, he was senior vice president, chief transformation officer and CIO of UMass Memorial Healthcare in Worcester, Mass.



An experienced healthcare IT executive, Mr. Tarnowski has also served in IT leadership roles at University of Kentucky in Lexington and at Stanford (Calif.) Health Care.

Mr. Tarnowski has a BBA in accounting from Cleveland State University, a master's in management in international finance from Thunderbird School of Global Management in Phoenix, and an MBA in finance from ESADE Business and Law School in Spain.

