Prime Healthcare names regional CEO of 4 area hospitals

Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare has selected Mark Benz to serve as regional CEO of the health system's four Missouri and Kansas hospitals and affiliated locations.

Mr. Benz will lead St. Joseph's Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.; St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo.; Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., and its affiliates; and Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kan.

Most recently, Mr. Benz was market CEO of Tenet Healthcare/Carondelet Health Network in Tucson, Ariz.

He was also CEO of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson and Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C.

Mr. Benz has a master's degree in social work with a concentration in healthcare administration and a bachelor's degree in social work with a concentration in organizational development from Arizona State University in Tempe.

