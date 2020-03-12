Mark Gordon tapped as president of Alamance Regional Medical Center

Mark Gordon has been selected as president of Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C., and a senior vice president with Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

Mr. Gordon most recently served as CEO of Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, Va.

He succeeds Preston Hammock, who in September was named president of the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro.

