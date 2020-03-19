Chief nursing officer named for 2 WellSpan hospitals

Elyse Fisler, MSN, BSN, RN, has been selected as chief nursing officer of WellSpan Waynesboro (Pa.) Hospital and WellSpan Chambersburg (Pa.) Hospital, the hospitals announced.

Ms. Fisler has served as the vice president of patient services with Chambersburg-based WellSpan Summit Health, formerly Summit Health, for seven years. She also previously was director of patient services and clinical manager.

Ms. Fisler, an advocate for children with autism, succeeds former chief nursing officer Sherri Stahl, who was named senior vice president for hospital service at WellSpan Summit Health.

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health completed its acquisition of Chambersburg-based Summit Health Nov. 1, 2018.

