Texas health system CEO steps down

Gary Malaer, CEO of Victoria, Texas-based DeTar Healthcare System, is resigning, effective April 3, Newscenter25 reported.

Mr. Malaer became CEO in 2018. Before joining DeTar, he was CEO of Carolinas Hospital System in Florence, S.C.

A statement from DeTar, obtained by Newscenter25, said: "We would like to thank Gary for his commitment to our goal of providing the best patient care possible. During his tenure, Mr. Malaer has focused on expanding access to care in the Crossroads community, overseeing the expansion of the ICU and implementation of a teleneurology program. Through these initiatives, more people are receiving quality care close to home."

Mr. Malaer expressed gratitude for the "privilege to work alongside the team at DeTar" and did not give a reason for his departure.

His successor has not been named. Bernard Leger will serve as interim CEO.

