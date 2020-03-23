5 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive retirements in the last five weeks:

1. Lee Domanico, CEO of Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center and the Marin Healthcare District that owns the hospital, is retiring.

2. Terri Kane, BSN, RN, associate COO for clinical programs at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, announced retirement plans in February.

3. Rajagopala Rao Tripuraneni, MD, longtime leader of the emergency department at University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, retired.

4. David T. Vandewater, president and CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, will retire this year.

5. Don Webb, CEO of Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn., will retire at the end of this year.

More articles on executive moves:

Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak names new CMO

9 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Texas health system CEO steps down

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.