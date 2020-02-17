Intermountain Healthcare executive Terri Kane to retire

Terri Kane, BSN, RN, associate COO for clinical programs at Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, is retiring in February, reports StGeorgeUtah.com.

Ms. Kane has more than 30 years of healthcare experience.

She has served in her current role since December 2017. Before that, she was Southwest region vice president of Intermountain and CEO of the health system's Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah. She also led Intermountain's Women & Children's Clinical Program from 1997 to 2001.

"Terri is an accomplished leader who has focused her career on providing care," Rob Allen, senior vice president and COO of Intermountain Healthcare, told StGeorgeUtah.com. "She has effectively led many endeavors that have furthered the work in each community she has served."

During her 11 years leading Dixie Regional, the hospital expanded its services and achieved certification as a level 2 trauma center in 2017. The hospital also opened specialized heart and cancer care facilities during her tenure.

